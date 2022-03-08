In the Tuesday, Feb. 22, edition of the Dubuque Telegraph Herald, Siegfried Sutterlin states that “Adolph Hitler was democratically elected...”
Mr. Sutterlin needs to take a history class! Adolph Hitler was never democratically elected to any political office in Germany — not President, not Chancellor, not führer or even dogcatcher. Hitler was the National Socialist Party (Nazi party) candidate for the presidency in the 1932 elections (37% of the vote). Hitler was defeated by Paul von Hindenburg (63% of the vote), formerly field marshal and chief of the German general staff under Kaiser Wilhelm II. Hindenburg was first elected president of the Weimar Republic in 1925.
Hindenburg appointed Adolph Hitler German chancellor on January 30, 1933, succeeding Chancellors Franz Von Papen and Kurt von Schleicher, who were unable to deal with political turmoil and economic crises in Germany. Hitler was given “emergency dictatorial powers” (via the Enabling Act) on March 25, 1933, to deal with the aftermath of the burning of the Reichstag building and to quell general insurrections in Germany.
Following Hindenburg’s death in August of 1934, Adolf Hitler combined the offices of chancellor and president, becoming führer (absolute leader) of Germany. Since only the president could appoint or remove the chancellor, Hitler’s position as absolute ruler of Germany was secured. Still a minority party, the Nazis intimidated and removed the opposition representatives in the Reichstag (German Parliament). The Nazis did not debate their opposition: they annihilated it. Less than a month after Hindenburg’s death, Adolf Hitler was absolute ruler of Germany.