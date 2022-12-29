President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine is ending 2022 in a strong and highly visible manner. On Dec. 21, he addressed both houses of the U.S. Congress and received multiple standing ovations. Time magazine has named him Person of the Year.

The war in Ukraine continues, with devastating, perhaps irreparable damage to the influence and image of President Vladimir Putin of Russia, and also the military of his nation. Rightly, the Red Army of the Soviet Union was generally respected, and greatly feared by those nations occupied by that powerful force.

Arthur I. Cyr is author of “After the Cold War” (NYU Press and Palgrave/Macmillan). Contact acyr@carthage.edu

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.