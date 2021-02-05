Common sense, never mind the trained medical community, says that wearing masks helps stop the spread of COVID-19 and save lives. Laws require us to wear seatbelts, refrain from public indoor smoking, and obey traffic laws to save lives. So, why would our legislators think twice about requiring masks?
Common sense, never mind our laws and Constitution, says that falsely claiming to win an election and encouraging angry people to storm our Capitol with weapons to threaten lawmakers is an act of inciting an insurrection that deserves to be punished. So, why wouldn’t the U.S. Senate hold Donald Trump accountable, especially since five people died during the attack?
Common sense, never mind our mothers and fathers and teachers, say that working together and getting along with others creates a better world for all of us. So, why do the people who represent us call names, place blame, and neglect to act on issues that will benefit us all?
Common sense is gone. We need to get it back. Look honestly at the people who represent you in government. If they don’t possess common sense, vote them out.