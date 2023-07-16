Attention tri-state citizens — your locally elected officials have a message for you: They need you. If you happened to have had giving something back to your community as one of your New Year’s resolutions, it’s time for a midyear check-in on that goal — and opportunities abound.
During a recent Dubuque County Board of Supervisors meeting, county officials discussed significant problems they have had in recent months filling the many vacancies that exist on various county boards and commissions.
While higher-profile boards like the Board of Health and zoning boards are full, as usual, one board is empty, another has one member and others have too many vacancies to reach a quorum needed to take action. In total, there were 27 vacancies on Dubuque County boards and commissions, as of last week.
Dubuque County’s are not the only such boards and commissions facing increased vacancies. Websites for the City of Dubuque, City of Platteville (Wis.) and several other counties in the area all showed widespread openings.
In Platteville, even a Common Council seat sat empty for months after no one expressed interest in serving following an April vacancy. Just this past week, the council swore in a new member.
The City of Dubuque is in need of citizens to fill more than 20 seats on various boards and commissions, according to the city website. Some require specific experience or call for a member of a certain demographic group, but for anyone interested in serving, there’s likely a job for you.
The list of openings includes opportunities on boards including the Airport Zoning Board of Adjustment, Airport Zoning Commission, Cable Television Commission, Civic Center Advisory Commission, Building Code Advisory and Appeals Board, Long Range Planning Advisory Commission, Historic Preservation Commission, Transit Advisory Board, Housing Trust Fund Advisory Committee and the Investment Oversight Advisory Commission.
While the Dubuque Equity and Human Rights Commission now has filled its vacancies, members say they were unable to take meaningful action for months and struggled to hold meetings this year because there were not enough members to establish a quorum.
Some of the boards have more specifications for each seat than others. The Building Code and Advisory Appeals Board, for example, calls for a commercial contractor and a journeyman carpenter to be part of the board. Others, like the Airport Zoning Commission and Civil Service Commission, are subject to the State of Iowa Gender Balance Law.
These rules are designed to capture a more balanced and/or informed demographic representation on these boards. But they can make recruitment more difficult, even in a city as large as Dubuque.
Serving on a board allows volunteers to contribute to city governance on specific issues by making recommendations on policy. Serving in this capacity can be an important and fulfilling way to give back to your community.
Boards and commissions are the threshold to government and a great way to get a feel for operations and a deeper understanding of how government works. Such service is an ideal pathway for a future run for public office: Several City Council members started their public service on a city board or commission. As Dubuque County Supervisor Ann McDonough said at the recent meeting, “Without vibrant boards and commissions, we are without great advocacy from our citizens.”
Wherever you live, there’s a good chance your service is needed to help keep local government strong and robust with the contributions of an array of citizens. Do your part by getting involved locally and serving on a board or commission that needs your help.
Editorials reflect the consensus of the Telegraph Herald Editorial Board.