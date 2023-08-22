Population of Illinois in 2020, according to the Census Bureau, was 12,815,528. Total population at that time for seven states (Iowa, Idaho, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming) located west of the Mississippi River was 10,344,000, mostly rural.
Illinois comparatively is a state highly diverse ethnically, racially, religiously and economically.
Population decline according to recent studies has occurred mostly in communities outside the metro-Chicago area. Of the 2% or so population loss, about 1.8% can be attributed to people migrating from rural and down-state areas.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Democratic majority in the Senate and House have enacted legislation that directly impacts on population migration and economic development in rural Illinois.
A staged minimum wage was established that would conclude in 2025 at $15 per hour. This is a critical gesture toward increasing livable income and stabilizing populations of rural communities.
Beginning with the school year 2023-2024, a floor of $40,000 annual salary will exist, thus further stabilizing the rural teacher corps and again providing more economic input into rural communities.
To avoid brownouts and energy blackouts, see Texas, Pritzker signed the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act, 2021, which rescued two Illinois nuclear power plants on the verge of being decommissioned.
Most ambitiously, the governor and Democratic-led Legislature produced through a number of conservation measures, an economic turnaround that led S&P to award a change in state credit rating from BBB to A, in February of this year. A $2 billion reserve in the Illinois rainy day fund drove the S&P review and upgrade.
Elected members of the Illinois state congressional delegation, James Saccia, Toni McCombie, Brian Stewart and Andrew Chesney, have historically neglected the needs of the citizens located in the 89th House and 45th Senate Districts.
Repeated missed opportunities ignored by the above politicians that could contribute to population stabilization and economic growth include:
1. Extension of U.S. 20 to a four-lane highway from Freeport west to Galena
2. Redevelopment of the Savanna Army Depot
3. Revival of passenger rail, either the Blackhawk (Chicago through Rockford and Freeport to Dubuque) or the Twin Cities Zephyr (Chicago to East Dubuque through DeKalb and Savanna)
4 Invigoration of the Northwest Illinois Enterprise Zone
5. Deployment of strategies to effectively impact on the migration of Northwest Illinois students to out-of-state colleges/universities.
Illinois proud.
Podraza is a Jo Daviess County, Ill., resident who was a Democratic candidate for Illinois 45th Senate District in 2022.