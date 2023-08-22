Population of Illinois in 2020, according to the Census Bureau, was 12,815,528. Total population at that time for seven states (Iowa, Idaho, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming) located west of the Mississippi River was 10,344,000, mostly rural.

Illinois comparatively is a state highly diverse ethnically, racially, religiously and economically.

Podraza is a Jo Daviess County, Ill., resident who was a Democratic candidate for Illinois 45th Senate District in 2022.

