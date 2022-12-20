We’ve got a lot of outstanding local content lined up for the next days as we celebrate the holidays and close the books on another year. We’ll share some heart-warming stories and look back on all that happened in 2022. The older we get, as the years roll by so quickly, we sometimes forget how much truly changes each year.
As we did last year, we plan to go to press early for the Christmas Day edition of the Telegraph Herald.
I’ve detailed in this space before the employment challenges we’ve had the past year-plus, with many areas of operation running shorthanded. When you put out a product 365 days a year — yes, even when we prepare the digital Mondays, we have a crew including reporters and editors working on Sunday to cover stories and build the online pages — it can wear on folks.
We realized last year that if the Christmas Day paper went to the printing press very early on Christmas Eve — in the afternoon instead of late at night — we could give a bunch of our folks who work nights the opportunity to have the night off with their families. Then, we started working on logistics to make that happen.
Our TH copy editors, for example, will have to put together the pages for two editions in about a 24-hour span. But then they will get a break for a good 24 hours — which almost never happens otherwise.
We’ve been able to make adjustments in other areas to ensure we can manage the early deadlines without too many changes in content.
Because Christmas falls on a Sunday, virtually all government offices, stock markets and many businesses will be closed on Christmas Eve. That will make for a pretty slow news cycle. But should some news break late in the day on Christmas Eve, you’ll have to check TelegraphHerald.com for updates because it won’t make the Sunday print product. We still will have the usual slate of local stories ready for Christmas Day publication, so readers won’t be getting any less in local news coverage. And I’m throwing in two extra pages of Christmas puzzles just for fun.
On behalf of all of us at the Telegraph Herald, we wish everyone in our tri-state community a safe and joyous holiday season. We appreciate your readership and support.
Gilligan is a 30-plus years veteran of the Telegraph Herald and has been executive editor since 2017. Email her at amy.gilligan@thmedia.com.
