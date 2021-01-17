Well, Joe Biden came out of his basement and did not see his shadow, so he now will be president for the next four years or told to step aside for whatever reason(s) so that Kamala Harris will then become our first woman president.
Since the Democrats now control both the House and Senate and the White House, we can only hope and pray they won’t turn this country into a socialist one. All we can do now is sit back and see what Rep. Pelosi and Sens. Schumer and Sanders do. Let’s not forget AOC and squad. We need to watch what kind of shenanigans, deception and skulduggery will take place over these next four years.
The Republicans? They’ll do what they’re good at: Look the other way, nod their heads and go along with whatever way Pelosi tells them to vote, practice their would-a, could-a, should-a speeches. When it’s their time for re-election, maybe they will learn from this election and see what needs to be done.