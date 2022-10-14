In her four years in the Iowa Senate, Republican Carrie Koelker gained a wealth of knowledge, moved into a leadership role and championed measures to get things done. Her work should earn her a return trip to continue serving rural Iowans in District 33.
Koelker has a legitimate challenge on her hands from her opponent, Matt Robinson, who sums up his candidacy this way: “I’m a blue-collar construction worker who cares about Iowa. (Iowans) have an ally in me.”
While some might dismiss the 28-year-old Democrat who has never held public office as a lightweight, that doesn’t do Robinson justice. A laborer and project manager in the construction business, Robinson is well-versed in the issues and speaks easily on topics ranging from the impact of the unemployment bill (he believes it hurt ag sector workers) to education funding (he believes it must increase) to reproductive rights (he believes Iowans want a more moderate approach). He has a solid grasp of agricultural issues and would like to see the state do more to promote regenerative and restorative ag.
While Robinson points to Gov. Kim Reynolds’ tax bill as one of the things propelling him into running to bring change, Koelker points to the measure with pride, saying the tax exemption on retirement income will help draw people to the state.
Koelker has gathered steam and influence over her years in Des Moines. She has served as assistant majority leader for the past two years.
She served on the Appropriations Committee all four years in the Senate, chaired the Ethics Committee this past year, was vice chair on the Commerce panel and also serves on the State Government and Transportation committees.
Additionally, she chaired the Economic Development Appropriations Subcommitee — a great fit for Koelker, who recently wrapped up 22 years as executive director of Eastern Iowa Tourism Association. She particularly has excelled at statewide issues related to her career, promoting tourism and economic development in the area and around the state. She backed the enhancement of the Future Ready Iowa program that connects residents to the education and training required for better-paying jobs and that builds workforce. Efforts include volunteer mentoring, apprenticeships, employer innovation funding and tax credits.
While Robinson is earnest in his desire to serve and impressive in his depth of knowledge, his inexperience tends toward idealism when it comes to envisioning himself in the state Senate. Robinson said he simply wouldn’t take “no” for an answer when it comes to larger increases in the state budget for education. While he’s critical of the partisan divide, he suggests he would be willing to work across the aisle, though the ideals he presents are squarely Democratic.
Koelker would be a more palatable choice were she to rethink her position on the governor’s plan to divert about $55 million from public schools to private school scholarships. Koelker supported the plan, which failed to pass the House of Representatives when Republicans couldn’t get the votes. Koelker believes such a move is supported by her constituents, but a Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll from earlier this year doesn’t seem to support that. Some 52% of Iowans opposed the plan, while 41% were in favor of it. In Koelker’s newly redrawn district, the makeup of voters is about one-third each of Republicans, Democrats and independents, so it’s hard to imagine her constituents would feel contrary to statewide polling.
In her first term, Koelker has served rural Iowa well and deserves another term to continue to build on local successes. Here’s hoping Robinson, too, continues in his quest to serve. His voice would be a welcome addition to public office.
Editorials reflect the consensus of the Telegraph Herald Editorial Board.
