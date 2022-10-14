TH Editorial Board speaks with Iowa Senate District 33 incumbent Carrie Koelker.

In her four years in the Iowa Senate, Republican Carrie Koelker gained a wealth of knowledge, moved into a leadership role and championed measures to get things done. Her work should earn her a return trip to continue serving rural Iowans in District 33.

Koelker has a legitimate challenge on her hands from her opponent, Matt Robinson, who sums up his candidacy this way: “I’m a blue-collar construction worker who cares about Iowa. (Iowans) have an ally in me.”

Editorials reflect the consensus of the Telegraph Herald Editorial Board.

