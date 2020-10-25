Why would residents of New York, California and New Jersey send money to support two Democratic candidates in Iowa? That is a question someone should ask Abby Finkenauer and Theresa Greenfield in a debate.
Oh, that’s right. Finkenauer is too busy to debate the issues, and they both would rather hide behind the millions of out-of-state dollars funding their ads filled with outright lies. Money from PACs funded by George Soros, big-tech and Wall Street will buy influence and votes for them — not we Iowans they are sworn to represent.
My vote will be cast for Ashley Hinson and Joni Ernst, who have both worked tirelessly to visit small and large towns in our state to reach the heart and soul of Iowa. On Nov. 3, we face a choice between freedom, liberty and prosperity, and more government control of every aspect of our lives. Ours is a decision between the traditional American way of life that we love and a country that will rapidly descend into a socialist state. It’s time for the silent majority to Vote Red and save our country.