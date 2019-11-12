Last week’s explosive story about the summertime closed discussions of the Dubuque City Council shed light on concerns some council members have about City Manager Mike Van Milligen.
While those concerns and allegations are something we have been and will continue covering, the timing of the Thursday, Nov. 7, story bears some explanation.
TH senior reporter Tom Barton had been doing what good reporters do: asking questions and trying to gain a better understanding of the concerns raised about Van Milligen.
Then, days before the election, Council Member Jake Rios gave Barton audio recordings of the closed-session council discussions as well as some documents from those meetings.
Rios, who chose not to seek re-election and will be out of office at the end of the year, said he recorded the meetings because he was worried the city would delete its record of the deliberations.
He said he chose to disclose the recording to potentially aid Council Member Luis Del Toro in his re-election bid and to set the public record straight.
“The perception was this group of council members were trying to get rid of the city manager for personal reasons … and was going to put us in a bad light,” Rios told Barton.
I think there is a perception about “the media” that any time a reporter gets a bit of “juicy” information, it is immediately rushed to print. But that’s not how it works at the TH.
For one thing, being given content that was, by Iowa Code, not to be shared publicly put us in an unusual position. We wanted to tread cautiously and determine whether there were any legal concerns before we used the content in our reporting.
Secondly, the timing in which we came into this information was troubling.
It was days before a city election in which a majority of council seats were on the ballot. At the TH, as well as at many community newspapers, we observe a “quiet period” before elections. In the days immediately before an election, we typically don’t run letters to the editor nor would we drop damning information that might unduly influence voters. Whatever reporting or editorializing we do, we want to run in advance of the election with enough time for follow up if necessary if a candidate feels there is another facet of the story, for example.
Now, in some cases, we might run a story with damning information close to an election if we thought it would truly provide a reader service.
In this case, though, we knew that the information had been in Rios’ possession for months before he gave it to Barton just before the election.
Also, the information we received wasn’t fit for print upon delivery. He gave us documents with the strict instruction that he was to be anonymous. We are extremely judicious in our use of anonymous sources. We would not publish a story based solely on the word of a source we couldn’t name — our readers expect more than that.
It was also voluminous — hours of closed session audio and far more than 100 pages of documents. A close examination required some time.
The most explosive document, allegedly penned and backed by four council members, had no date and no signatures. We didn’t know if it was authentic, who wrote it or if it had been shared with the council at large.
All that led to the decision to continue our research and publish a story after the election.
Then, in the hours after the election results were announced, Rios took matters into his own hands and shared another person’s Facebook post with the detailed document. Once that information was published on social media, we believed we had to move forward with a story, helping readers parse the content.
That wasn’t the way we hoped to pursue this story, but that’s the way it happened and why we handled it the way we did. We’ll continue to examine this issue from every angle and keep our community informed.