My grandmothers were born into a generation of women who could not vote. After a hard-fought battle of brave women and men, in 1920, women attained that right. People throughout history, and still today, fight for this precious right to vote in free and fair elections.
If we don’t put a stop to foreign interference in our elections, like Russia’s undisputed influence in 2016, free and fair elections will not exist in America. President Donald J. Trump invited interference in our elections from Russia, China and Ukraine.
Party-loyal Republicans refuse to admit that the president broke his oath and put himself and his interests ahead of his people and his country, even though it is as plain as the noses on their faces.
One only needs to listen to their starkly opposing complaints to see Republicans are deflecting the real issue at hand and grasping at straws. They say, “This impeachment is being rushed, we haven’t had time to look at all the evidence,” versus, “This impeachment is a sham and a complete waste of time, let’s end this nonsense and get back to business.” So, which is it?
I hope Republicans look beyond their growing noses and do the right thing to stand up for us to our real enemies instead of stonewalling and demeaning their peers.
United we stand; divided we fall. Russia is watching.