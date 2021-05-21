I am building a new house. Unfortunately, there are people living where I want to build it, so I had to tear their house down. They tried to stop me, so I had to kill them for being terrorists. After all, my house has a right to exist. Welcome to Palestinian life.
For over 50 years, the Israelis have been doing exactly this to the Palestinans, taking their land, inch by inch, destroying their homes, farms and olive groves, in violation on International Law. The one constant is the Israelis have never stopped stealing Palestinian land. They are not allowed to drill for water on their own land while illegal settlers do and build swimming pools. Borders are strictly controlled, little is allowed in that could lead to economic prosperity. They are kept at a subsistence level; daily movement inside their own land is restricted. Shot for throwing rocks at their oppressors, they are subjected daily to collective punishment. The goal is to keep them so miserable they will leave their land. If they resist, they are terrorists. If they don’t resist, the stealing of their land continues anyway.
Gaza is the modern Warsaw ghetto. It is a prison. One of the most densely populated places on earth with only small arms and homemade weapons to protect themselves, they are at the mercy of modern military weapons of tanks, attack helicopters and jet aircraft. This is only possible because of unquestioning U.S. support of the Israel government, our tax dollars and our silence.