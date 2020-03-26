There are a lot of people being upset by the quarantine with the COVID-19 virus. We are or have been a society that seems to be more concerned over the wants and needs of the healthy no matter the harm or risk to those who are more vulnerable.
Over the past 10 years, I have been driven back into my home because I developed asthma, and I have been unable to be outside when people are burning in their fire pits. People don’t think about those who suffer from asthma, COPD, cancer, congestive heart failure.
If this outbreak should teach us anything it should be that we are all in this fight together and we all need to be concerned about the elderly, the weak and the more vulnerable. We need to realize that just because we like to to do something that maybe we should all step back and put ourselves in the shoes of others who need our help and our concern.