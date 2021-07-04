I agree with Jonah Goldberg that “rhetorical bullying” is of no help in furthering conversation and mutual understanding. So, I found it ironic that the title of his piece actually exemplified this very problem: “Concept of antiracism leaves no room for dissenting views.” Well, of course it does; and, I would argue that one of the values of this concept, as well as critical race theory, which Goldberg also disparages, is that it actually invites and stimulates fresh perspectives and new, creative conversations among people with different backgrounds and views.
Of course, we are humans, so we don’t always play well with others, and all of us can dialogue in ways that are bullying — when we are talking about racism, baseball or politics. So, to imply that “antiracism” as a concept somehow inherently exemplifies “soft totalitarianism” seems both false and misleading.
Goldberg cites Martin Niemoeller, a German Lutheran pastor who risked his life to stand up for those who were being targeted for defamation, unjust confinement/imprisonment and ultimately death by a system that did not acknowledge their full humanity and citizenship. His commitment to justice and equality continue to inspire us today, and can and should serve as an impetus for engaging in difficult conversations about antiracism, with those on all sides of the issue.