Dubuque city officials must keep up the full-court press on the developer on whose watch an iconic North End building continues to crumble.
The city recently announced the closure of a portion of East 30th Street after a window on one of the towers of the Dubuque Brewing and Malting Co. building dislodged and crashed onto the road.
City staff have called upon the building’s owner, developer Steve Emerson, to conduct a structural analysis of the building to determine its current status before the road can be reopened.
A similar analysis of the building last was conducted in October 2021, and the building has continued to deteriorate. Emerson said he plans to stabilize the structure, and the city must hold him to his word.
Emerson purchased the 128-year-old complex in 2017 with the intention of investing $30 million to rehabilitate the structure and create 82 one- and two-bedroom and efficiency apartments, along with 17,000 square feet of office, commercial and retail space. But he since has seen several setbacks in acquiring funding to move the project forward. Meanwhile, the nearly 3-acre complex has suffered several structural collapses over the years and has been a code and nuisance problem for the city at times.
Last year, Dubuque City Council members canceled a development agreement with Emerson that had promised $3.4 million in tax incentives and grants for the building’s rehabilitation. The city also required the developer last year to secure portions of the building that had partially collapsed.
Built in 1895, Dubuque Brewing and Malting at the time was considered the largest and most modern brewery in the country. It turned out 300,000 barrels of beer per year and employed 200 men. The spired, iconic structure is the architectural concept of Fridolin Herr, who also built the Ryan House and county courthouse in Dubuque and the Basilica of St. Francis in Dyersville, Iowa. It’s steeped in history and arguably the most unique building in the North End. Additionally, for years the site housed H&W Trucking.
That hallmark of historic preservation is a quality Dubuque wears with pride. It also dovetails beautifully with a more recently acquired attribute: sustainability. Keeping old buildings and restoring them to their former glory isn’t an endeavor for anyone short of vision, courage and money. It is painstaking, expensive and risky. No one ever restored an old building to make a quick buck. Preservation is a long game. But its rewards can be rich.
While restoration of this beloved landmark would be ideal, there’s much more to consider.
City officials are acting as stewards of taxpayer dollars and holding the developer accountable. This is the frame of mind city officials should maintain as they consider what’s next for the Dubuque Brewing and Malting Co. building.
No doubt Dubuquers would love to see this icon restored to its former glory. But the city must continue its course of holding the developer accountable. Though the demise of the building would be highly disappointing, the safety of the neighborhood must be the first priority.
Editorials reflect the consensus of the Telegraph Herald Editorial Board.