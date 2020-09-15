After reading the letter from Jim Budde, I must respond.
The Bible says “Thou shalt not commit adultery.” Donald Trump is a proven adulterer. God would not approve. He openly boasted about sexually harassing women. God would not approve.
The Bible says “Thou shalt not lie.” Donald Trump has lied many times, proven fact. God would not approve. He calls people names. God would not approve. He makes fun of people. God would not approve.
In the book of Matthew, you can read about a camel and rich men. Guess where Donald is going. I could write pages more, but you get the gist. Jesus said to do unto others as you would have them do unto you. Jesus would say embrace all people and be nice to everybody. Don’t believe me? Read Matthew, Mark, Luke and John carefully.
If you want God back in the White House, no Christian could possibly vote for Donald Trump. Donald does not follow anything that Jesus said, therefore he is not religious or a Christian. He cannot even hold the Bible right side up. Besides, the Constitution says there must be separation of state and church.