Why are so many people not wearing masks in public? I went to the grocery store this week with my mask on and felt like the Lone Ranger (pun intended)!
I urge anyone with the skills to do so to make masks and pass them out not only to your families, friends and neighbors, but to anyone you meet who needs one. The CDC says a double thickness, washable, cotton mask filters out 60% of particulates.
If a mask can stop even one person from getting sick, that’s one less hospital bed or ventilator used and much less stress on our health care providers. We have had fewer cases of COVID 19 in this area than in many areas of our country, and following all the recommended guidelines, particularly using masks, can keep it that way.