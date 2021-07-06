In regards to all the parking ramps in Dubuque, look at Maquoketa. Seventy years ago we had businesses on three or four levels of buildings completely surrounding at least three or four city blocks. All the way around the block, four sides.
But we needed parking.
So buildings were torn down to make room for city parking lots. And now we barely have enough storefronts to go around two blocks.
But now we have apartments in the upstairs levels of the buildings. And we need parking …
Sometimes I just shake my head.