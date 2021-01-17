Hey, Wisconsin! I hate to break it to you, but the No. 1 issue in our state is not the virus, or the economy, or education. Nothing, as you can already see in this new year, will get done until we put an end to gerrymandering!
The Democrats enjoyed their 10 years of it, and now the Republicans have gotten even during their 10 years. It’s time to stop it. Representatives Tranel, Novak and Senator Marklein have gone on record as supporting this effort, but have done nothing to push the issue. After Assembly Speaker Vos and his party submit their idea of redistricting, watch to see how they vote. Will they support a Democratic governor they haven’t supported for two years? We’ll see.
We desperately need an Iowa model of redistricting in Wisconsin if we hope to get anything accomplished. Put an end to gerrymandered districts now before we have to suffer through 10 more years of embarrassing legislative behavior.