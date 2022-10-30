“I voted for Senator Grassley several times, not again. He’s changed.” I’ve said those words and others have agreed with me. According to the Iowa Poll quoted in the Oct. 15 Des Moines Register, two-thirds of Iowans say Grassley’s age (89) is a concern. Age isn’t the only concern. The Senator Grassley of today isn’t the senator that was elected in 1980. That senator sponsored The Whistleblower Protection Act Of 1989. That act increased protections and supported whistleblowers on their jobs. He cared about workers living paycheck to paycheck.
However, the Senator Grassley of today defended Trump’s firing of whistleblowers Ambassador Sondland and Colonel Vindman. The young senator developed a reputation for bipartisanship that served Iowans. Today’s senator accepts large donations from and represents the NRA and large pharmaceutical corporations. As seen in his large ad in the TH on October 25, he boasts that he visits every Iowa county once a year to listen. Who is he listening to? The events listed in the TH took place at private businesses or organizations where the public would not attend. They were held at inconvenient times when the public would be at their jobs. The current Senator Grassley stood on a stage and accepted the endorsement of a man that had been impeached twice. This is not the man many of us once voted for. Admiral Michael Franken has my vote this time.
