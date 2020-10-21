Two years ago, the TH Editorial Board supported both Republican Shannon Lundgren and Democrat Lindsay James in races to represent Iowa House of Representatives Districts 57 and 99, respectively.
The decision to choose each woman over her opponent was razor-thin in 2018, as they faced two other solid candidates.
This year, the TH Editorial Board again supports Lundgren and James for their House seats — this time with a far stronger endorsement of each woman’s candidacy.
With two terms under her belt, Lundgren has grown more confident in her own voice and more productive in taking the work of her constituency to Des Moines.
She has worked extensively and exhaustively on issues of brain health, passing two comprehensive pieces of legislation. Lundgren, who calls herself “staunchly pro-life,” made good on her word to voters to continue to seek legislative changes to stem abortion, including her fetal heartbeat legislation that was later struck down in the courts.
Her opponent, Ryan Quinn, joined the race in the eleventh hour when he realized no Democratic candidate had stepped forward. His belief that voters deserve a choice is admirable, but his campaign bears the appearance of one thrown together in a matter of weeks. While Quinn is intelligent and well-spoken, his depth of knowledge on the issues is limited.
Meanwhile, the District 99 race provides a rematch between first-term Rep. James and Republican Pauline Chilton.
While the matchup seemed fairly even two years ago, the difference in the two candidates’ breadth of knowledge has widened into a chasm, with James becoming the far stronger candidate.
Working in the minority, and with a 2020 legislative session curtailed and overshadowed by COVID-19, James still managed to move legislation forward, build connections and absorb a deeper understanding of the process.
Before she was elected, James talked passionately about serving the poor and the disenfranchised, though she struggled to point to specific legislation she would push. After one term, James’ passion is now stoked by articulate detail on measures she has worked on and those she hopes to see addressed.
For example, both James and Lundgren worked with colleagues Iowa Rep. Chuck Isenhart and Sens. Carrie Koelker and Pam Jochum, setting aside partisan differences and working together in their respective caucuses to protect residents of manufactured homes. Although the measures stalled before becoming law, all the Dubuque-area advocates pledge to bring the legislation to fruition next session.
Likewise, James and Lundgren worked hard to get a bill capping insulin prices through the Iowa House.
James’ interest in serving vulnerable Iowans is now underscored by her ability to work effectively within the legislative process.
Chilton has been involved in various Dubuque organizations, and she considers herself a pro-business candidate and supports many traditional Republican planks.
Where Chilton lost credibility was in talking about the state’s handling of COVID-19. Chilton said she was unhappy with the state mandate temporarily shutting down some businesses. “In the beginning, we were told that millions of people could die,” Chilton said. “This is a virus that, with sunlight and oxygen — it kills those virus cells. So I thought that in the summer, we would not need the closures that went on.”
Chilton’s characterization of the state overreacting to COVID-19 seems a move in the wrong direction.
In 2020, few things are certain. But incumbents Lundgren and James are certainly better equipped to represent Iowans than their opponents.