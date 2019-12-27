Politics aside, common sense makes it obvious that we can’t keep spewing the same amount of fossil-based residues into our atmosphere. This is very obvious when you descend into LAX or live along the Wasatch Front in Utah during the winter months.
Since when have we stopped being a world leader and instead use the excuse that other nations aren’t doing their part so we won’t do our part? Let’s get back to being the nation that leads on global issues — being a world leader instead of sinking into isolationism.