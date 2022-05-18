“And, they’re off ...”
That common refrain has echoed off the backwaters of the Mississippi River for 37 years as dogs shot out of their boxes and leaned left, rounding the curves of Dubuque’s greyhound racing facility. Sunday marked the last day of racing in Dubuque and the end of an era.
Area residents turned out during the final days of racing to take in the atmosphere one last time. For many, it was steeped in nostalgia. Although the heyday of dog racing has passed, and the number of local attendees and bettors had continued to dwindle over the years, the community won’t soon forget what greyhound racing once meant to the city and the pivotal role the track played in turning Dubuque’s fortunes.
Forty years ago, when the Dubuque economy was struggling mightily and the city was experiencing the highest unemployment rate in the nation, a plan emerged that would bring hope, excitement, jobs and visitors to the community. Dubuque went to the dogs, as T-shirts back in the day said. Citizens voted to tax themselves, and some civic leaders even took out second mortgages, so this community could secure a license for pari-mutuel greyhound racing.
Most people around here know what happened next.
Opened in June 1985, the city-owned Dubuque Greyhound Park, operated by the nonprofit Dubuque Racing Association, became a key element in the community’s turnaround. Its success meant more than money raised for local charities, new jobs and a boost for ancillary businesses. The track’s success reached into the hearts and minds of this community. During the dark days of the mid-1980s, Dubuque Greyhound Park became a shining light, a confidence-building beacon signaling that, working together, Dubuquers could recover from adversity.
In recent years, however, the story is quite different. The ledger shows that pari-mutuel racing, once a financial and psychological boost, became a fiscal drain for this community. After years of pari-mutuel greyhound racing being a money-losing proposition, Dubuque’s Mystique Casino & Resort — now Q Casino and Hotel — and the casino in Council Bluffs, Iowa, reached a settlement allowing the casinos to sever ties with the greyhound industry in 2014.
As part of this deal, Council Bluffs agreed to pay an annual $4.6 million subsidy to Iowa Greyhound Park through 2022, while Q Casino agreed to pay a yearly subsidy of $500,000 through 2021.
It was those subsidies that allowed the park to stay in the black thus far. But greyhound racing never managed to make it on its own.
Thirty-seven years have brought enormous change to Dubuque, now a leading tourism destination with an economy that is growing and diversifying. That evolution was helped along by the can-do spirit and partnerships forged in the building of Dubuque Greyhound Park. As we mark the end of an era, we acknowledge that the time to end racing in Dubuque has come, but also that it was pari-mutuel greyhound racing that helped fuel Dubuque’s recovery.
