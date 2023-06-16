During the summer lull, teachers review. They wonder what the social media says to their students. They ask how to organize a better class room with the constant electronic messages and surveillance that surrounds the earth: life today concerns an education wrought in violence, politics dismissive of others, missing in honor. Lessons matter.

The humor in the internet now laughs at ignorance, a sad comment about the age, as if being a person with a good sense of humor equates, as the movie suggests — that the dumber we are, the funnier.

Trenkle is a community college teacher, resident of Dubuque and the author of two books about Dubuque.