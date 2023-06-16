During the summer lull, teachers review. They wonder what the social media says to their students. They ask how to organize a better class room with the constant electronic messages and surveillance that surrounds the earth: life today concerns an education wrought in violence, politics dismissive of others, missing in honor. Lessons matter.
The humor in the internet now laughs at ignorance, a sad comment about the age, as if being a person with a good sense of humor equates, as the movie suggests — that the dumber we are, the funnier.
Education should involve building character, instilling ethic and engaging values that will make society a healthier place. We acquire information in school, we understand school as a station on the journey to a career, but we need a moral purpose in education. Our country was built upon this foundation.
Candidates know this and the political parties have taken their tasks to be moral educators.
When students are asked about virtue and value they turn to the social network, to the broadcast, to politics, to celebrity. The song list about women as sex tools, men as big as trucks, as tough as steel, these messages are deep voids. Some youth are surprised that messages of humility and service, perseverance and equality, truth and purity should be in mass communication. Isn’t it all about being entertained?
The philosopher Frankl thought that the message mattered even as he felt tortured while a prisoner of the Nazi concentration camps. He suggested that the problem of this age is that society fails to teach values.
Fast and furious, die young and live in glory, fight with crow bars, alpha tough, top dog, good with fists, shift fast and make the next curve, people as strangers to themselves.
The candidates will spout like kettles about national values.
Having and maintaining a moral code matters.
Where is honor, courage, discipline, respect, love, tolerance, humility and forgiveness, we ask. These are not on the front page. The truth has been a second tier virtue for generations. Research shows that after Mr. Nixon we lost trust. It hasn’t returned.
Denial and spin, a presentation of self, seems to have become the ingrained, reliable tool of the good life.
If you can look good for the interview, if you can get what you want, if the other thinks you’re cool — these are values.
Here we return to what education meant when it fostered Franklin and Lincoln. As Montaigne wrote, “We can be knowledgeable with other men’s knowledge but we can’t be wise with other men’s wisdom.” It is the wisdom of history that we hold morality as the defining characteristic of a good life.
In bushels, sometimes in wagons, in homes and schools, virtue has been politicized and forgotten, polluted and questioned. If we hold truths to be self evident, we need reminders. The broadcast message long ago overcame education as a prime mover.
When college students are asked about current affairs they talk in tech clichés. They hunt for the cell phone, they text and Google. They have learned, just as Orwell feared, how to get dumber and feel good about that. In a world where vocabularies are diminished, authoritarian leaders flourish.
Iowa will be visited by candidates who want. Dickens wrote about the twins, want and ignorance in his great work, “A Christmas Carol.”
The constant, incessant droning of messages about celebrity, popularity, appearance and the importance of money has made us lesser as moral beings.
Without knowing you have being, every choice falls upon the group and conforming to it. Education means character, having a moral code that understands how freedom should ring. Not, “Oh yeah, that’s what’s right, he or she said so.”
Character is missing from the messages. Students and elders today are getting messages of money as a cure, of popularity as a method, of acting as a means and that the ends are justified. Go fast and furious into the night.
Trenkle is a community college teacher, resident of Dubuque and the author of two books about Dubuque.