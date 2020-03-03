The Dubuque Museum of Art has developed plans to expand and renovate the heart of Dubuque’s art and cultural center. We have received generous support from the public in this effort and in annual operations support, as well as in attendance of museum exhibits (of which I am proud to have had my and the Dubuque Camera Club art hung on the walls).
Art and culture are significant reasons Dubuque climbed out of the 1980s depression in our city. Without support of art and culture, we would not have the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium, DuMA, Alliant Amphitheater, skate parks, E. B. Lyons Park, public parks and green areas, Five Flags Center and so many commercial businesses with art and culture.
As a Dubuque born native, I moved back to town in 1982 and have been active in the community ever since, but in the past 10 years more active in art (locally, nationally, internationally) and entertainment. Dubuque is a model of how a city does things right, using positive vibes and support that makes people want to live and work here. Dubuquers must take a positive path with continued support of the Dubuque Museum of Art, the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium, and in September the vote to fund financial support for the expansion of our majestic Five Flags Center. I believe that should include renaming it to a Cultural and Event Center, adding a parking ramp connected to it, and increasing seating.