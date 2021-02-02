We had an election in November and the Democrats won. But they are such sore winners.
They want to reprogram the 75 million Trump voters, impeach a president who is out of office, and are “black listing” Republicans from getting new jobs. No book deals for a Trump supporter. Big Tech is banning them from their sites. They want to silence our voices, take our guns and literally cancel our existence.
Our “moderate” president is silent. All these actions are making our country look like Nazi Germany, not America.
Our country saw riots and our cities burning all summer, but Democrats would not condemn these actions. Radicals were tearing down statues and trying to erase our history. Our “moderate” president talked unity, while calling people racists and white supremacists. Yes, Democrats won the election, but I fear they would have literally burned this country to the ground if they had lost.
Is this what you centrist Democrats voted for? It’s going to be a long four years. Hope we can find the “real” America again.