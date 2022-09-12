Should it take more than eight years to fire state employees involved in the beating of a disabled patient in a Illinois state facility?

It’s a question that begs to be asked in the wake of an investigation conducted by several news organizations: Lee Enterprises, Capitol News Illinois and ProPublica.

Reeder’s email address: sreeder@illinoistimes.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.