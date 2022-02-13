I agree with the Feb. 4 TH editorial: “When a citizen is elected to represent a community, he or she should be a year-round resident of that community.” The same editorial says the onus is on candidates to disclose their intention to snowbird and that Asbury Council Member Karen Klinkhammer states that she did. This is where it gets fuzzy for me.
There is no mention of her snowbirding in the TH election preview on Oct. 25, 2021. Asbury did not publish candidate statements or host a forum, so there was no communication from the city if officials knew about it. When I emailed her to ask her where I missed her declaration, I received no reply.
As a voter in Asbury, I had no knowledge that Klinkhammer intended to live out of state for three months every year or one-fourth of her term. Apparently, she thinks she can be effective living a thousand miles away by participating virtually, even during budget season, but I believe that there is more to the role than Zoom meetings.
I hope that we have learned from this sleight of hand. It is my understanding that the State Legislature requires representatives to be in person to vote, and I hope the Asbury City Council follows suit before Klinkhammer’s next wintering in Texas.
I also hope the TH will explicitly report about future candidates’ intention to live in the jurisdiction only nine months/year — instead of relying on the candidates to allegedly disclose it.