The TH Our View editorial of Jan. 16 on diversity, equity and inclusion was on target regarding the continuing need to encourage diversity in our community.
Thirty-some years ago the Dubuque Human Rights Commission initiated an effort to do just that. As commission chairman at the time, I know our primary objective was to expose community members (especially the young) to the increasing diversity they would be facing in the future. Labeled Constructive Integration, the strategic goal was to encourage local businesses to broaden their employee searches into areas that might produce a more diverse work force. It seemed like a win-win situation for everyone.
Unfortunately, the effort was thwarted by vocal critics who spread unfounded fears of “buses” of welfare recipients being “dumped off” in Dubuque. Despite that setback, a seed was planted that over time grew into a better understanding and acceptance of “new people” into the community. Perhaps if community leaders had heeded the commission’s plan then, the local labor force might not be quite as tight as it today.
Martin Luther King would probably agree that things are now better in Dubuque than they were 30 years ago. Better, but not perfect. So the task is not finished. Encouraging and supporting diversity is an everyday job that we must all take on in our own way. Only then can we continue to prosper in a world that gets ever smaller and obliterates past boundaries.
But we’re making progress. Keep it going, Dubuque!