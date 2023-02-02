Bilal al-Sudani is not exactly a household name, which is all the more reason to highlight the fact that this dangerous terrorist leader has been removed.

On Jan. 26, U.S. military troops killed 11 members of the Islamic State, including him. Members of this violent fundamentalist movement were engaged in a mountainous cave complex in Somalia. Sudani was a powerful, effective leader, involved in broad coordination of military and terrorist operations.

Arthur I. Cyr is author of “After the Cold War — American Foreign Policy, Europe and Asia.” Contact: acyr@carthage.edu

