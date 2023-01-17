Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
What if we ran our country like we run our families?
My husband and I have a budget. We know what our income is and what our expenses are. We worked more, spent less to live within our means (balanced budget).
We limited our family size according to our budget and emotional ability to care for our children (immigration).
We allowed input from all but made decisions based on the greater good of our family (Congress).
We expected our children to become responsible adults, get a job, respect each other and those around them, and help those less fortunate (mental health).
We had household rules — you could disagree with each other but could not hurt one another or there would be known consequences (crime).
We did not allow outsiders to influence our family. This was our family and we needed to make our own rules/outcomes (lobbyists).
We had family meetings to discuss problems. We expected members to be open and honest (transparency).
We helped each other first, others second. We knew if we weren’t a strong family unit we could not help others (sovereignty).
We thanked God for our blessings and contributed to charities we chose (taxes).
We helped our children but asked them to answer for where the money went (accountability).
If a member developed a hardship we pitched in to help but encouraged independence when the hardship ended (welfare).
Over simplistic? Probably. But let’s start getting America back on track, little by little!
