Next week, we will start to print the Telegraph Herald at Woodward Printing Services in Platteville, Wis. We’re excited to bring printing back home to the tri-states, and our colleagues at the printing plant are gearing up for the transition.
As we’ve stated previously, this change will mean a new size for the Telegraph Herald — about 4 inches shorter and just slightly wider. Longtime TH readers have been through multiple size changes over the years, often driven by the soaring price of newsprint. This time it’s the new press operation that is necessitating the change. Typically, readers adjust quickly to a change in size. I know if I pull out a newspaper from the old days and open the wide pages, it feels ridiculously big. Please note: There will be no change in the size of the type. Readers get used to a font size and type, and we wouldn’t want to mess with that.
The size change has us rearranging things to try to find a good fit for all the features we currently run. Now we run puzzles and comics on two pages, along with Ask Amy and the doctors column. Now, comics and puzzles will take up both pages, with the columns moving to another page. That left just enough room for one more puzzle.
Beginning next week, we will run WonderWord, a word search puzzle with a twist. WonderWord has been around for more than 30 years, with each one crafted by legendary puzzle creator David Ouellet. Each puzzle is themed, often bringing in pop culture and trending topics. Monday-Saturday puzzles are a 15x15 grid, and on Sunday, the puzzle jumps to a 20x20 version for even more gameplay. The puzzle is suited for all ages.
In honor of the Telegraph Herald coming on board to carry WonderWord, Ouellet has created a special Dubuque-themed puzzle for the first day of the local print publication: Tuesday,
Jan. 12. In fact, every paper in the country that runs WonderWord will get the Dubuque-themed puzzle that day.
Ouellet even sent me some copies of his WonderWord book to share with readers. Check out WonderWord starting Jan. 12, and if you love it, send me an email, and I’ll give away these books to the first 20 or so readers I hear from.
Couch Concerts return
What began as a pandemic summer distraction is back to help you through the winter — our Facebook live concert series, Thirsty Thursday Couch Concerts, kicks off this week at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Up first on Jan. 7 is Elizabeth Mary, followed by Ralph Kluseman on Jan. 14; Joie Wails on Jan. 21; and Jef Spradley on Jan. 28; and continuing for four weeks after that. The concert series is sponsored by Carol Ann Boutique & Body and Dupaco Credit Union. Check it out beginning Thursday on Facebook/TelegraphHerald.
Love blooms, even in COVID
The Telegraph Herald is working on a story about relationships and how they have been impacted by the pandemic.
Has COVID-19 impacted how you date — or whether you’re trying to date at all right now? What’s a first date like during a pandemic? What kind of impact has it had on your relationship, particularly if you were in the early stages?
And how about established relationships? Has working from home or other changes impacted your relationship positively or negatively?
We would like to hear your input and share your stories. If you or someone you know would be willing to be featured in the story, please contact reporter Annie Mehl at annie.mehl@thmedia.com.