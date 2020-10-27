In politics, there is plenty of hypocrisy to go around. A position taken will sooner or later be tested when the shoe is on the other foot. The Supreme Court nomination in an election year is an example. But, the Joe Biden, Hunter, China, Ukraine Cash situation takes it to a new level. Ponder for a second as to how the (Trump is working for Russia) folks would be acting, if it were Donald Trump and Don Jr. Democrats have taken hypocrisy to a level never before seen in American political discourse, at least to the point of it being blatantly obvious.
Biden has been in politics for 50 years, he was VP for eight, he has a plan, he is smarter than Trump, he is the man to lead us into prosperity, but he needs three days to prepare for a debate with Trump. He is hiding in his basement to avoid having to talk about the elephant in the room. He sold access to himself to the likes of Russia, China and Ukraine.
Not to worry, he will let us know exactly what he will do after the election. If he is elected, it will be the greatest political sham in the history of the world. The man can barely convey a coherent thought. Former President Obama told him not to run, his VP said she believed he was a racist and Bernie Sanders said he could not be trusted. Many will ignore it all because he isn’t Trump.