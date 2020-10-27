News in your town

Del Priore: Catholics must banish ambiguity about abortion

TH guidelines for letters to the editor

Letter: Vote to preserve Social Security as we know it

Letter: President Trump's record speaks for itself

Letter: Baker's support of ATV/UTV ordinance a big boost for Dubuque

Letter: People simply need to vote for Biden

Ridings: Trust local newspapers when it comes to election coverage

Reeder: What voters should know about Illinois constitutional amendment

Letter: Tranel dedicated to keeping SW Wisconsin vibrant

Letter: We need wise, hard-working leaders like Finkenauer

Letter: Vote Republican to preserve traditional American way of life

Parker: Stimulus spending benefits politicians, not taxpayers

Letter: Free will applies in all things -- even abortion