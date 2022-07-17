The world is staring at an apocalyptic event created by environmentalists’ pursuit of the “Green New Deal” and elimination of fossil fuels. The goal may be lofty, but it can’t be immediately accomplished without brutal, life-changing damage to every civilized society on planet Earth.
Those who oppose the use of fossil fuels fail to recognize that petroleum is critical to at least 6,000 products that put the “civil” in civilization. Experts say that beneath American soil is an estimated 500 years worth of petroleum. Yet, the Biden administration keeps his promise made on Feb. 8, 2020 — “We are going to get rid of fossil fuels.”
These same “progressive green globalists” propose to ban nuclear energy, gas-powered cars, coal power plants, fracking, offshore drilling and pipelines.
Evidence of their folly is found at the gas pump, grocery stores, retail and wholesale outlets everywhere. Farmers worldwide face restrictions on fertilizer, shipping embargoes and government policies that threaten a potential global famine.
This follows the foolish shutdown of the world economy because of COVID-19. Add in the war in Ukraine and you have more frightening facts. A third of all of the world’s wheat comes from Russia and Ukraine. Wheat prices skyrocketed and shortages are coming. Russia is the second-largest producer of nitrogenous and potassium fertilizers — essential for farming.
The Chinese government is now hoarding food on an unprecedented scale because it can see what is coming. Our government apparently is doing nothing.
Conservative common-sense policies are needed NOW to prevent catastrophe.
