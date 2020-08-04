Recently, the Trump Administration began airing a campaign ad which displays a burning city in the background as an automated voice informs someone calling 911 that no one is available to take their call. This is shortly followed by the message, “You won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America.”
I find this ad ironic after reading about what happened to Jeremiah Chapman several weeks ago, an African American high school baseball player from Charles City, Iowa, who was heckled by opposing fans during a game. Upon taking his position in center field, Chapman was told that he “should have been George Floyd,” and that he “should go back to the fields.” Jeremiah Chapman was not suspicious. Jeremiah Chapman is not a criminal. Jeremiah Chapman is a 17-year-old young man who was doing nothing more than participating in the sport that he loves.
Along with the George Floyd remarks and the references to slavery, the crowd also chanted, “Trump 2020.” I wonder how safe Jeremiah Chapman feels in Donald Trump’s America?