Ideas and politicians need to be scrutinized. It keeps the incompetent from office. If they can’t survive under the microscope, there is a reason.
Those who called President Trump a dictator akin to Hitler, want to “reprogram” those who voted for him and shut down dissent. Ironic? Public forums are banning ideas they see as dishonest or dangerous. To say it is one-sided is an understatement. Adam Schiff lied repeatedly about having evidence Trump was working for Russia, was never banned and was reelected. Nobody paid a price for that lie.
When those with the task of scrutinizing politicians fail to do so, you end up with a Joe Biden for president.
Elected Democrats will not be able to control themselves from doing many of the things the Socialists want. Biden can’t afford to alienate those who protected him during the campaign. The results of their actions are secondary to their grand intentions. They have bigger things to worry about than the pain of those affected by their actions. Their ideas have not been vetted but rather hidden and protected. The results are a foregone conclusion. They are a slow-motion train wreck, kids in the candy store.
The 75 million who voted for Trump and the people fooled into voting for Biden are not going away. Blaming everything on Trump won’t work for long. When the results go south, packing the court, adding senators from D.C. and Puerto Rico, will not protect elected Democrats. They fail to understand it was never about Trump.