I want to start by thanking this community for allowing me the opportunity to serve on the Dubuque Community School Board for 12 years. I first ran because I was concerned with how the district and board at the time were making decisions. While I was completely happy with the education my daughter was receiving, I felt it necessary to get involved to make sure I could help guide a plan that made sense to the community and the values of the parents that send their kids to the Dubuque Community Schools.

I began on the board with my own preconceived ideas and questions. I started to listen, learn and then ask questions. I was pleasantly surprised that there are many layers and teams that work together in making decisions that are in the best interest of the kids they serve. I quickly came to know, over my years serving, that a board member cannot run and serve with a specific agenda to fix or change in one school or one issue. Being a board member taught me that we focus on the bigger picture and try to stay out of the weeds. The people hired are the professionals.

