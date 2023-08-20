I want to start by thanking this community for allowing me the opportunity to serve on the Dubuque Community School Board for 12 years. I first ran because I was concerned with how the district and board at the time were making decisions. While I was completely happy with the education my daughter was receiving, I felt it necessary to get involved to make sure I could help guide a plan that made sense to the community and the values of the parents that send their kids to the Dubuque Community Schools.
I began on the board with my own preconceived ideas and questions. I started to listen, learn and then ask questions. I was pleasantly surprised that there are many layers and teams that work together in making decisions that are in the best interest of the kids they serve. I quickly came to know, over my years serving, that a board member cannot run and serve with a specific agenda to fix or change in one school or one issue. Being a board member taught me that we focus on the bigger picture and try to stay out of the weeds. The people hired are the professionals.
I have been very fortunate to serve with some great leaders on the board who guided me to be a good and effective board member that allowed me the privilege of serving as vice president for four years and president for five.
Decisions I made as a board member focused on common sense. Would the decision I am making to be imposed on parents or students be the same decision I would want for my daughter? As a mom, I did not want a governmental agency to tell me how to raise my kid.
When it came to areas that reached into the fringes I always took the stance to not get in the way of parents’ right to make decisions that they felt were best for their child.
I quickly learned how to become thick-skinned to criticism and verbal attacks and explain my reasons to unhappy community members. Though some might not have agreed with me, I at least tried to explain the reasoning behind my decision.
I am proud to be part of the board that has hired two fantastic superintendents in Stan Rheingans and Amy Hawkins. Learning how every dollar the district receives has to be allocated and the funding formula is very complicated. Some tough decisions are made with the goal to have little impact on kids in the classroom. However, it has been fun watching the many improvements to all of the buildings that we spend millions of dollars on — necessary updates to meet students’ needs and community changes and district financial goals.
Public education is important in a community and is facing many challenges. The funding necessary is not keeping up with the everyday expenses. Teacher recruitment is becoming challenging and people are too quick to blame the school if a problem arises. More things are put on the plate of teachers that I believe get in the way of basic education.
Despite these challenges, this district welcomes every student that comes through its doors and gives them the best education possible; it turns no one away. As long as the DCSD and board stay away from the fringe political issues of either side and keep their focus on delivering a quality education, it will continue to be a district of choice for students in the Dubuque community. We should all be proud of the work of the Dubuque Community School District. I know that I am.
Tami Ryan, who has served on the Dubuque Community School Board since 2011, has announced she will not seek reelection in November.