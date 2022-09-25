I am writing in support of Richard Kirkendall’s candidacy for county attorney. I have known Richard for most of my life and have had the privilege of watching him grow from that really smart guy I went to high school with into an outstanding attorney.
He is the only candidate running with experience prosecuting criminal cases.
He is running without a political party — even though being independent can be a bit of an uphill battle — because his goal is to run the county attorney’s office without partisan influence, truly seeking justice for all.
His foundational experiences as an Army JAG officer prepared him not only to prosecute cases, but also to be a leader. (Recent events have certainly highlighted how terribly things can go when the county attorney is not prepared to manage a team!)
Richard is a native Dubuquer who invests in his community. He plays in the orchestra, is involved in parish council and playing music at Mass, attends local veteran events, invites neighbors to his annual Christkindlmarket, and coaches children’s soccer. When he says he cares about the safety of Dubuque county residents, he means it. His actions match his words and that integrity is important to me.
I strongly recommend voting Kirkendall for county attorney on Nov. 8.
