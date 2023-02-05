Surveys show that over half of Americans abandon their New Year’s resolutions by February. People fail to follow through because they don’t set realistic goals and don’t develop a plan for how they are going to achieve their goals over the course of the year.
Even if you haven’t been hitting the gym or setting aside that little bit extra in savings, February still provides an opportunity to make a new resolution to learn more about our community, to get to know the people around us, and to help make our community a better and more inclusive place. Here are some specific ways you can set goals for the upcoming year.
First, you can take advantage of the fact that February is Black History Month. Our history as Americans and as Iowans is rich and diverse, but there are also historical wounds that are not yet fully healed. Later this year, a group of researchers will be completing Dubuque’s Black Heritage Survey, a project designed to explore where Dubuque’s African-American population has lived, worked, worshipped and gathered over the years and to understand how residents’ personal narratives can be enriched by understanding the geography of our community. The project also wrestles with shameful aspects of our community’s past, including the role of the Ku Klux Klan and the impact of issues like school segregation. The research team includes participants from the City of Dubuque, Wapsi Valley Archaeology, Roots to Branches Genealogy, Pearson Consulting, Loras College’s Center for Dubuque History and the University of Dubuque, and has presented its findings online (https://arcg.is/1benbi), where visitors can interact with maps, images and narratives that bring our community’s history to life. Over the coming months, the researchers will also present their findings at community events, including events for children.
You can also visit the Dubuque Museum of Art, which is exploring African-American history through the “Black Threads” exhibit, featuring an art installation by Des Moines-based artist Jill Wells. The exhibit explores the Great Migration, the movement of millions of African-Americans from the American South to elsewhere in the country, including the Midwest, from the 1910s to the 1970s to escape segregation and racism. The migration is symbolized by thousands of black butterflies installed throughout the museum’s lobby. Wells worked with the historian Ricki King to help make her work historically resonant with a contemporary impact.
Learning history allows us to imagine the lives of those who came before us and to understand how our present world came to be, but it is also important to get to know the people we live and work with today, especially those whose backgrounds and experiences are different from our own. There are many opportunities to get involved and experience the diversity of our community. The Multicultural Family Center, for example, organizes a number of classes, events and groups focused on cooking, martial arts, support and advocacy, among other things. There are a growing number of festivals sharing the food, music, and customs of the many cultures found in Dubuque.
Finally, you can make it your goal to get involved in the community. You can find volunteer opportunities through VolunteerDBQ (http://volunteerdbq.com). You can also sign up to join one of the City of Dubuque’s many boards and commissions that tackle issues like transportation, historical preservation and human rights.
New Year’s Resolutions are often focused on self-improvement. There’s nothing wrong with that, but you might find it even more rewarding if you made a February resolution to learn more about your community’s history, to support a local minority-owned business, to get to know better the diverse people that make up our city and to get involved.
Dr. Gisella M. Aitken-Shadle is the chief of equity and human rights for the City of Dubuque. She is also involved on multiple boards at the local and state levels. She received her doctorate in organizational leadership from the University of Dayton.
