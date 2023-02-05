Surveys show that over half of Americans abandon their New Year’s resolutions by February. People fail to follow through because they don’t set realistic goals and don’t develop a plan for how they are going to achieve their goals over the course of the year.

Even if you haven’t been hitting the gym or setting aside that little bit extra in savings, February still provides an opportunity to make a new resolution to learn more about our community, to get to know the people around us, and to help make our community a better and more inclusive place. Here are some specific ways you can set goals for the upcoming year.

Dr. Gisella M. Aitken-Shadle is the chief of equity and human rights for the City of Dubuque. She is also involved on multiple boards at the local and state levels. She received her doctorate in organizational leadership from the University of Dayton.

