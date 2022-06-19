The Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce has broadly endorsed the approach of reducing barriers to employment as a way to increase workforce participation in our annual legislative agenda — which includes increasing the housing stock and affordability of units.
Dubuque lacks the housing stock necessary to not only retain today’s talent pool but attract the workforce of tomorrow. Our economy is growing. The city has projected that nearly 1,200 new units will be necessary to accommodate future growth by 2030 — and that is based on our current growth rate. Should we exceed expectations (and we hope we do), we will need far more.
Our current trendline for housing development will fail to meet the demand by a whopping 50% unless we embrace the notion that now is the time for action.
We heard at the March 21 council work session on housing needs that key members of our workforce are consistently housing-cost burdened. Childcare workers, food and grocery staff, essential medical staff and preschool teachers struggle to afford living in Dubuque. Some 43% of renters in Dubuque spend more than 30% of their income on housing, and more than a quarter of renters in Dubuque spend in excess of 50% of their income on such costs. In 2020, the housing stock in Dubuque grew by a mere 0.5% while the 2030 projected employment growth is 7.3%. Where will these employees live?
Fast forward to last week’s Dubuque City Council meeting. We heard from community members worried about the traffic impacts of a new planned housing development on their existing neighborhood — and thus, the planned development of more than 100 new, attainable housing units in our community has been significantly stalled, potentially jeopardizing this imperative project.
The business community understands how projects that increase the availability of attainably priced housing help to grow our community, our labor force and support future economic growth in the region. In the past six months alone, we have seen hundreds of new jobs announced by local employers seeking to reinvest their time, talent and treasure into Dubuque. Again — where will their employees live?
People not only deserve the right to live in the community in which they work, they expect it. Their residence in Dubuque creates the economic vitality and resilience that keeps our community thriving.
This is a positive message that must be embraced by both the public and private sector if we are to successfully address our workforce and population challenges.
We strive to be a thriving and growing community. To do so, we must roll up the red tape and roll out the red carpet for people who want to invest in the future of Dubuque.
The chamber supports development projects that directly address our workforce challenges, and 100 new attainable housing units would align with those priorities. Growth is good for our community. The Dubuque Area Chamber is hopeful that our elected officials will consider the bigger picture and support investments that grow our economy and workforce.
