At 9:15 p.m. on Monday, April 25, a subdued crowd filed out of Galena City Hall. Three hours earlier, everyone had been so cheerful, so hopeful.
Galena residents had spoken for hours. Some stated facts — damage to the watershed, congestion and flooding on Blackjack Road, dangers at the intersection with U.S. 20. One asked if she should call City Council members when the noise from the resort didn’t allow her to sleep at 3 a.m. Thunderous applause followed a suggestion for a referendum — let the Galena voters decide the fate of the mega-resort. One said she couldn’t paint her house the color she wanted because of her historical neighborhood, but a mega-resort — no problem. One said it took nearly a year for the city to approve his request for a bed and breakfast on his 140-acre farm, one mile outside of city limits. Now, a giant competitor was being raced through the process.
Those living closest to the planned mega-resort became emotional while describing the beauty and peaceful joy of their historic neighborhood. If the mega-resort is approved, it will never be the same. Even selling will be difficult as their home values will plummet.
The vote was devastating.
Like so many others, I’m captivated by Galena’s unique charm. I live here for no reason except that I love it.
I understand the allure of big money, but I don’t understand the five City Council members who have such callous disregard for the families whose tranquil neighborhood will be forever destroyed.