The proposed Iowa Public Measure No. 1, the “Right to Keep and Bear Arms Amendment” presents informed Christian voters with a decision to either uphold or abandon the principle that rights are connected to responsibilities. The amendment would define an individual right to gun ownership without any related responsibilities. By requiring “strict scrutiny” it would also create a constitutional barrier to legally clarifying any related responsibilities.
As Saint John XXIII stated clearly in his 1963 encyclical letter, Pacem in terris, the law written on our hearts (the natural law), is the origin and support for all our rights and responsibilities. Because these are given together, rights can be understood in terms of the responsibilities they allow us to fulfill. For example, the right to speak the truth includes a responsibility to seek the truth.
Unfortunately, simply claiming “our rights are under attack” is an effective partisan rallying cry. Thinking carefully about balancing rights and responsibilities is a poor method for stoking political divisions, but also an essential practice of informed citizens.
On Nov. 8, Iowa Public Measure No. 1 will allow Iowans to support or deny the connection between rights and responsibilities. A right detached from responsibility is foreign to Catholic morality as well as plain reason while restricting future Iowans from defining responsible gun ownership is simply reckless.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.