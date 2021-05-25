I am the American flag.

I fly under God.

I fly for America.

I fly for freedom and liberty.

I fly in the face of anger.

I have been around the world.

I have in wars across the world.

I have flow on ships, airplanes, tall buildings, cemeteries, churches and schools, government buildings, military installations and homes across the nation.

I have felt the fire and I’ve seen the fireworks.

I have been laid to rest over thousands of soldiers over years past and present.

I have been beaten down to the ground, stood on, spit on and saluted; I bring people to tears, people wave and cheer for me.

I have been in photos with heads of state.

I have been loved by many and hated as much.

I am battle worn, tattered and torn.

I am strong and brave.

I will never run and I will stand the test of time, for I am the truest symbol of patriotism and I am the red, white and blue.

