I am the American flag.
I fly under God.
I fly for America.
I fly for freedom and liberty.
I fly in the face of anger.
I have been around the world.
I have in wars across the world.
I have flow on ships, airplanes, tall buildings, cemeteries, churches and schools, government buildings, military installations and homes across the nation.
I have felt the fire and I’ve seen the fireworks.
I have been laid to rest over thousands of soldiers over years past and present.
I have been beaten down to the ground, stood on, spit on and saluted; I bring people to tears, people wave and cheer for me.
I have been in photos with heads of state.
I have been loved by many and hated as much.
I am battle worn, tattered and torn.
I am strong and brave.
I will never run and I will stand the test of time, for I am the truest symbol of patriotism and I am the red, white and blue.