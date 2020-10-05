An item that is making the rounds on social
media, by a certain Pastor Dave Barnhart, is about abortion, a topic that divides and polarizes people these days.
He implies that restricting your compassion to the unborn allows you to talk the talk without walking the walk. “‘The unborn are a convenient group of people to advocate for. They never make demands of you; they are morally uncomplicated, unlike the incarcerated, addicted, or the chronically poor.”
He invites us to think about a divisive topic that is disrupting our world these days, as an election nears, and a shift in the balance of the Supreme Court seems at hand.
This sensitive issue is different from any other. It involves a mother’s love for her children. Can we trust that love? It involves a personal connection, a love, stronger than any other we know. Are we in a position to make a superior judgment? From inception to birth describes a journey from almost nothing to a full human being. A unique person. And each end of that journey can be invoked to define the whole. Is this a person from conception, or is it a person at birth? The question is rife with tangled issues, and ripe for wrangling disputes. It also involves the most intimate aspects of women’s health, even while it has enormous public consequences. It can violate at the most personal level and at the most social. And at the same time.
We understand that no one is pro-abortion. The question is how to counter it. One loud demand in our society is to make it
illegal. That is the hope behind reversing Roe v. Wade. But will this work? Is it realistic? After all, the repeal of Roe v. Wade will not eliminate abortion. Rather, it will return the decision to the states, as before. Then, if you could afford it, you traveled to a state that allowed it. If you could not afford it, maybe tried other options. It is also of interest that there has been a majority of Republican-appointed justices on the Supreme Court for 49 of the past 50 years. The single exception was a 4-4 split after Antonin Scalia died. Yet abortion is still legal.
The desire to criminalize abortion has implications we often do not consider, such as who will be charged for murder. Doctors? Mothers? And how do we distinguish? And on what grounds do we excuse one and blame the other? And perhaps more disconcerting is the impulse behind our insistence on criminalizing. Is it a need to make sure someone suffers for this decision? It is vengeance? Is it righteousness? Do we want to make sure that someone pays?
A recent review of Catholic positions and research on abortion in America Magazine noted that the number of abortions has steadily decreased since Roe v. Wade. It also noted that in prosperous times numbers go down, while in hard times they go up. This strongly suggests an economic cause.
Which in turn suggests another approach. Can we create conditions in which hardship is no longer so pressing, no longer the cause of painful decisions? Can we work though welfare provisions, standards of living income, affordable health insurance, to create the conditions that would limit the numbers?
A tag line comes to mind. Which do we want? To punish the deed? Or to banish the need? Do we want to make the result an occasion for further suffering — punish the deed? Or do we want to change the conditions of a society that now forces desperate decisions — banish the need? It is not without significance that the first decision of the newly formed Supreme Court will be on the future of the Affordable Care Act. There is strong pressure in some circles to have it trimmed, even removed. Which is not to banish the need, but rather to banish that entire line of approach.
But all of this sets up as either/or. All one way or the other. Reality is always somewhere between. We have to learn from each other.