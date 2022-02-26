Congratulations to our Sen. Dan Zumbach on dodging an ethics violation due to a technicality. After years of watching politicians in swampy D.C. avoid integrity breaches, it’s nice to see a local boy escape.
Even more impressive is Mr. Zumbach’s ability to keep a straight face while serving on Iowa’s National Resources and Environment Committee while promoting the industrial beef factory near Monona — a proposed operation of nearly 12,000 cows, generating almost 300 million pounds of manure per year and happens to sit right next to the headwaters of Iowa’s premier and protected trout stream. This little farm happens to be co-owned by Zumbach’s son-in-law. The fact that his son-in-law is not in Mr. Zumbach’s district is moot as Dan has a large heart where he sees every resident of Iowa to be his constituent. Any industrial farmer, independent farmer, environmentalist or fish across the state can contact Dan and he will personally call the DNR and put in a good word for them as well.
Finally, something needs to be done about Iowa’s statute of limitations on ethics violations. Three years is way too long for today’s sophisticated politician. Reduce it to a week so our elected officials are not distracted with paltry things such as ethics. They have more important issues to focus on like giving tax breaks to the rich, underfunding our schools and converting our countryside into industrial wasteland.