In the Op Ed piece from Christopher Atchison on May 11, in which he asserts health care workers could use federal support, he misses, in my opinion, a component of the U.S. health care system.
Health insurance companies seem to be hiding in the background of this present situation. Simply put, employers and individuals send money to insurance companies who, in turn, hold the money until later. When a health care provider treats a patient for a sprained ankle or an elective procedure, they send a bill to the insurance company who decides if the bill should be paid and then sends money to the provider,
hence completing the circle of the U.S. health care system.
Of course, the patient sends money as the co-pay or deductible, also. So, at least in part, one source of the money needed by our front-line health care providers to keep the doors open is currently being held by the insurance companies.
Our health care system is obscure and opaque at best. When trying to solve a problem, it generally helps to follow the money. Would it make sense for the health insurance companies to have some hand in helping health care providers at least during this pandemic?