More than three years after they started, it appears the COVID-19 disaster proclamations are finally coming to an end.

It was on March 9, 2020, when Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued his first disaster declaration in response to COVID-19, allowing him to impose sweeping emergency powers free of legislative input and oversight. At the time, most Illinoisans were on board as we worked to understand the virus and the impact it would have on our lives. We took comfort that the Illinois statutes provided clear guidance for unexpected health and other emergencies, by allowing for a 30-day disaster proclamation during a crisis.

Chesney was elected to 45th Senate District for the State of Illinois in 2022. He previously served as state representative for the 89th District for the State of Illinois. Prior to serving in the Illinois General Assembly, he served as alderman at large for the City of Freeport.

