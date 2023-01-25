I found the article regarding the City of Dubuque planning to add full-time parking officers in Saturday’s paper most interesting.
While there is some mention of what should be the primary reason for the existence of parking meters, the constant turnover of parking vehicles, allowing for local businesses to have a steady stream of customers, it seems the true intention is the generation of revenue. It is repeated multiple times that this is an “effort to boost revenue.” A City Council member is optimistic that this will “generate more parking ticket revenue.”
Recommended for you
This is all very distasteful. The purpose of parking meters should not be to generate fines. They are there to generate revenue through their direct cost (plugging the meter) and to keep the turnover happening. What is next? What if the police department enforced regulations not so much for the purpose of public safety but to raise revenue? Think how much revenue could be generated if speed traps were set up around town. I imagine that Dodge Street alone might be able to fund the total expansion of Five Flags Center.
On another parking-related note, and perhaps also regarding revenue generation, oftentimes when I walk downtown on Bluff Street, I will see an electric vehicle that is plugged into an outlet on a street lamp pole. I assume this is a city-owned street lamp pole, as it is one of the black ones that surround Washington Square. Does the owner of that vehicle pay the city for the use of that electricity? Or am I and all other local taxpayers subsidizing this person’s use of an EV?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.