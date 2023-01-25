I found the article regarding the City of Dubuque planning to add full-time parking officers in Saturday’s paper most interesting.

While there is some mention of what should be the primary reason for the existence of parking meters, the constant turnover of parking vehicles, allowing for local businesses to have a steady stream of customers, it seems the true intention is the generation of revenue. It is repeated multiple times that this is an “effort to boost revenue.” A City Council member is optimistic that this will “generate more parking ticket revenue.”

