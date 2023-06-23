Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
The speed studies are in for Dubuque. No surprise, there are speeders. Now the police know where the speeding is taking place. Put radar units there day and night to stop it.
Put your speed pucks out at different locations to check for speeding and for future police enforcement.
I don’t think this is going to happen and neither do any of the Dubuquers that I talk to. We all know it is all about the money. Always has been, always will be.
In the TH story on June 21, there is one council person worried about where to spend the money. Really?
I rest my case.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.