Our next premium magazine will publish in Thursday’s Telegraph Herald, and it provides a deep dive into a part of area history that’s been mostly documented in small pieces.
Mike Day, a 35-year employee of the Telegraph Herald, is our senior artist and page designer by job title. But he also is our resident historian, and he works on a few big projects each year delving into unique facets of tri-state-area history. This project evolved from one of those efforts.
Mike started out planning to write a story, take some photos and gather some memories about one-room schools around the tri-states. Mike had no idea just how big a project he was taking on. The task set Mike on a path of discovery of the myriad schoolhouses in the tri-state area and the many local residents who hold close their memories of the education they got in those rooms.
A few fun facts and highlights that the magazine will include:
- Schools were generally located every few miles so that no student had to walk more than about 2 miles to school.
- By the early 1900s, there were at least 1,000 one-room schools within 50 miles of Dubuque.
- Memories from 65 former students, representing 59 schools.
- Recollections from seven one-room school teachers.
- Profiles and/or photos of 17 restored schools, six repurposed schools and 19 abandoned schools.
- All told, 112 area schools (at least one from each of the 10 counties in the TH coverage area) are mentioned in the magazine.
Additionally, readers can explore an online map of existing one-room schools which includes more than 100 sites, many which are not represented in the magazine. Armed with the map, one could easily take a driving tour of area one-room schools.
If that’s not enough, we’ve even got a former Dubuquer telling about how the values instilled at the one-room schoolhouse carried over to his life’s career — as a U.S. ambassador.
Watch for your copy of “The Tri-State’s One-Room Schools” in Thursday’s Telegraph Herald.
